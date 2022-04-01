Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $4.50 Million Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 112.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $106,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,356 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 53.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,576,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,529 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $632,708,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $523,687,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 102.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,366,676 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $808,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.51.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.24, for a total value of $107,690.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,157. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.85. The company had a trading volume of 19,531,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,638,270. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.71. The company has a market capitalization of $612.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.82 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.