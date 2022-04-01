Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 42,526 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,526 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $130.15. 4,011,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,498,364. The company has a market cap of $117.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.63. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

