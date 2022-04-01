Griffin Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 33,807 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up 1.1% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $8,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 86.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 96.8% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $128.13. 2,270,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,025,530. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.25 and its 200 day moving average is $127.65. The company has a market capitalization of $88.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.29 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Blackstone to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.40.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $3,239,067.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 715,233 shares of company stock valued at $45,925,395. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.