Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Griffon from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get Griffon alerts:

GFF stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $20.09. 10,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,313. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.70. Griffon has a one year low of $19.94 and a one year high of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $591.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.00 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 2.82%. Griffon’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Griffon will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFF. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Griffon in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Griffon by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Griffon during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 11.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Griffon (Get Rating)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.