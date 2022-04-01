Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Price Target Increased to $169.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $150.00 to $169.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a hold rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.00.
Shares of PAC opened at $161.23 on Monday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a one year low of $98.64 and a one year high of $163.35. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.71.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the third quarter valued at $64,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 184.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.89% of the company’s stock.
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (Get Rating)
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.
