Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Price Target Increased to $169.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $150.00 to $169.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a hold rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Shares of PAC opened at $161.23 on Monday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a one year low of $98.64 and a one year high of $163.35. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.71.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $250.17 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 28.06%. On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the third quarter valued at $64,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 184.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

