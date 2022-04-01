Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

GGAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:GGAL traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.07. 6,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,588. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 269.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Ecosistema NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

