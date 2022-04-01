Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
GGAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.
NASDAQ:GGAL traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.07. 6,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,588. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.74.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile (Get Rating)
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Ecosistema NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.
