Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Trading 11.8% Higher

Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Rating) shares traded up 11.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.15 and last traded at $35.15. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.44.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.92.
Guardian Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management, Financial Advisory, and Corporate Activities and Investments. The Investment Management segment includes the earning of management fees relating to investment management services provided to clients.
