Hannan Metals (CVE:HAN) Shares Up 2%

Hannan Metals Ltd. (CVE:HAN – Get Rating) shares shot up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 1,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 55,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The firm has a market cap of C$24.90 million and a P/E ratio of -18.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 11.58 and a quick ratio of 11.43.

Get Hannan Metals alerts:

About Hannan Metals (CVE:HAN)

Hannan Metals Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Ireland and Peru. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the San Martin project covering an area of 65,600 hectares located to the northwest of Tarapoto, Peru.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hannan Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannan Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.