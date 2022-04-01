Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haynes International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Get Haynes International alerts:

HAYN stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $530.58 million, a P/E ratio of 137.42 and a beta of 1.35. Haynes International has a 52 week low of $27.42 and a 52 week high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 5.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.11 and its 200 day moving average is $39.73.

Haynes International ( NASDAQ:HAYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.43 million for the quarter. Haynes International had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 1.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Haynes International will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Haynes International by 97,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Haynes International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Haynes International during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Haynes International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haynes International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.