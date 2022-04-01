Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Trading 6.8% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $55.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Haynes International traded as high as $45.49 and last traded at $45.49. 292 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 63,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.60.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Haynes International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Haynes International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Haynes International by 97,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Haynes International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Haynes International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Haynes International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $566.58 million, a P/E ratio of 137.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.73.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Haynes International had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $99.43 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Haynes International, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 283.88%.

About Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

