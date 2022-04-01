HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD)

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of Nemaura Medical stock opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.33 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average is $4.91. Nemaura Medical has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $17.40.
Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01).
Nemaura Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nemaura Medical, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of medical device research. It manufactures and commercializes glucose monitoring system, named sugarBEAT. The sugarBEAT consists of a disposable adhesive skin-patch connected to a rechargeable wireless transmitter that displays glucose readings at regular five minute intervals with the use of a mobile app.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nemaura Medical (NMRD)
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Nemaura Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemaura Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.