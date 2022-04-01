HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD)

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Nemaura Medical stock opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.33 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average is $4.91. Nemaura Medical has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $17.40.

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Nemaura Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Nemaura Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nemaura Medical by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 9,623 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Nemaura Medical by 200.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 57,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nemaura Medical by 6,528.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 49,554 shares during the period. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nemaura Medical, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of medical device research. It manufactures and commercializes glucose monitoring system, named sugarBEAT. The sugarBEAT consists of a disposable adhesive skin-patch connected to a rechargeable wireless transmitter that displays glucose readings at regular five minute intervals with the use of a mobile app.

