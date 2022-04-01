HC Wainwright Boosts American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Price Target to $4.50

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $3.75 to $4.50 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get American Resources alerts:

Shares of American Resources stock opened at $2.57 on Thursday. American Resources has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $4.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Resources ( NASDAQ:AREC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.54 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that American Resources will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AREC. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in American Resources by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 28,162 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Resources by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 37,227 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in American Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Resources by 23,020.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 115,104 shares during the last quarter. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Resources (Get Rating)

American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties, Kentucky, and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.