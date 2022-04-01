HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HCA. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $279.55.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of HCA stock opened at $250.62 on Monday. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $185.21 and a 12-month high of $272.26. The firm has a market cap of $75.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.21 and a 200-day moving average of $248.60.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 18.79 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 10.54%.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,353 shares of company stock worth $13,888,464 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,678,000 after purchasing an additional 100,929 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 394,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,507,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 41.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 59,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after buying an additional 17,447 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $214,000. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.