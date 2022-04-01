Head to Head Review: Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) vs. Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI)

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) and Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Ascend Wellness alerts:

This table compares Ascend Wellness and Exactus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascend Wellness $332.38 million 2.08 -$122.66 million N/A N/A Exactus $2.07 million 78.13 -$9.46 million N/A N/A

Exactus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ascend Wellness.

Profitability

This table compares Ascend Wellness and Exactus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascend Wellness -36.90% -91.65% -19.62% Exactus N/A -3,272.69% -185.29%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Ascend Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Exactus shares are held by institutional investors. 65.0% of Exactus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ascend Wellness and Exactus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascend Wellness 0 0 2 0 3.00 Exactus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ascend Wellness presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 125.00%. Given Ascend Wellness’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ascend Wellness is more favorable than Exactus.

About Ascend Wellness (Get Rating)

Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis. Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

About Exactus (Get Rating)

Exactus, Inc., is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities. Industrial hemp is a type of cannabis, defined by the federal government as having THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) content of 0.3 percent or less. THC is the psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascend Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascend Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.