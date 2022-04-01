Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,902 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HTA opened at $31.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.23 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $34.83.

Healthcare Trust of America ( NYSE:HTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.35 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 295.46%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HTA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests in medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

