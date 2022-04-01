HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of HealthEquity in a research note issued on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HQY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet cut shares of HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.08.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $67.44 on Wednesday. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $84.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.77. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.06.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 133.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,458,000 after purchasing an additional 386,663 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 6.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity Company Profile (Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.