Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Stephens lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $15.00. The company traded as low as $12.98 and last traded at $13.21, with a volume of 13285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.07.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HTLD. Barclays cut Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Heartland Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Heartland Express in the 4th quarter valued at $9,748,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 23,679 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,663,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,898,000 after buying an additional 123,445 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 611,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,284,000 after buying an additional 245,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.55.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.00%.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

