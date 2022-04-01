Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HTBX. B. Riley cut their price target on Heat Biologics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Heat Biologics in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.06. 294,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average is $4.00. Heat Biologics has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $10.85.

Heat Biologics ( NASDAQ:HTBX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.22). Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 1,658.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heat Biologics will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 466.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 81,440 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 690.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 58,026 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Heat Biologics in the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 22.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 48,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

Heat Biologics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

