Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Short Interest Up 32.0% in March

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,760,000 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the February 28th total of 8,910,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hecla Mining stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,118,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,426,437. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.93 and a beta of 2.05. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $185.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.0063 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -21.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HL. High Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 240,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Hecla Mining by 9.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.68.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and dorÃ© containing silver and gold.

