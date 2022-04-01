HeiQ (LON:HEIQ) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of HeiQ Plc (LON:HEIQ – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 78 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 79 ($1.03). Approximately 27,530 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 174,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.50 ($1.04).

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 87.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 96.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £103.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.33.

In other news, insider Carlo Riccardo Centonze acquired 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £29,700 ($38,904.90).

HeiQ Plc operates in the antimicrobial fabrics and textile chemicals market in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It provides functional textile technologies, functional materials, functional consumer goods, and functional ecosystems. The company also offers marketing and rebranding, testing, regulatory affairs, technical support, and product development services.

