Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HLX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Capital One Financial reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $5.60 to $6.30 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.18.

Shares of NYSE:HLX opened at $4.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.82 million, a PE ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 2.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.88.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $168.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $695,000. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $650,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 89,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

