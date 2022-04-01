Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Position Cut by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments trimmed its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 352,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,373 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Henry Schein were worth $27,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 9.8% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 82,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 33.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 9.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Henry Schein by 44.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $88.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.73 and a 200-day moving average of $78.82. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.91 and a 1-year high of $89.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.75.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Scott Philip Serota bought 1,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.87 per share, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $1,997,984.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

