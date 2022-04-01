Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.14 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) will report sales of $40.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.73 million and the highest is $40.40 million. Heritage Commerce posted sales of $37.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year sales of $164.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $162.78 million to $166.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $182.53 million, with estimates ranging from $180.80 million to $185.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heritage Commerce.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $40.92 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens started coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Heritage Commerce in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Heritage Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

In related news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 3,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $40,729.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack W. Conner sold 9,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $111,616.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTBK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 64,406.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,305 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

HTBK traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $11.47. 7,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,640. Heritage Commerce has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $12.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.30 million, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.00%.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Commerce (HTBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.