Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HSY. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $212.73.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $216.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.31. Hershey has a twelve month low of $156.28 and a twelve month high of $218.49. The company has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $207,203.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total value of $110,801.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,012,956 shares of company stock worth $205,952,245 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSY. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Hershey by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

