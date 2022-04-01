Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,788 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 0.4% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after acquiring an additional 162,299 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 259,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $82,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Gordon Haskett dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.83.

Home Depot stock opened at $299.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $309.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $336.36 and a 200-day moving average of $361.76. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $298.40 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

