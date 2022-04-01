Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.50.
HXL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 25,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth $34,624,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 306.8% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 90,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 68,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,549,000 after acquiring an additional 195,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,515,000 after acquiring an additional 47,271 shares in the last quarter.
Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.20 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 210.54%.
About Hexcel (Get Rating)
Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.
