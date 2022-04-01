Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.750-$10.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HIBB. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Hibbett from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Hibbett from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Hibbett from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Hibbett from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.33.

Hibbett stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.59. 6,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,337. Hibbett has a 1 year low of $40.30 and a 1 year high of $101.65. The firm has a market cap of $559.59 million, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.97.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. Hibbett had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $383.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hibbett will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Hibbett by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,777 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hibbett by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Hibbett by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Hibbett by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Hibbett by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

