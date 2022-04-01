Highland Capital Management LLC Has $3.39 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jospeh M. Buonaiuto sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $497,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 6,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $607,729.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,989 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.48.

Shares of AEP opened at $99.77 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $100.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.69 and its 200 day moving average is $87.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 62.65%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

