Highland Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,134,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $394,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133,586 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,356,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,177,000 after buying an additional 11,627,708 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $46,325,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,143,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $691,137,000 after buying an additional 3,144,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $11.19 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $11.57. The stock has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average of $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

