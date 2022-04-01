Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,203 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 6.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 3.4% during the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 7,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 1.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PHM shares. Barclays lowered PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.91.

PulteGroup stock opened at $41.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.45. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.86 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.16 and a 200-day moving average of $50.25.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 8.04%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

