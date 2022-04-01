Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,146.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,552,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,583,000 after buying an additional 8,786,406 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,682,000 after buying an additional 4,477,785 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,497,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740,549 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,989,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,133,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other Morgan Stanley news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $87.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.33. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.76.

Morgan Stanley Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.