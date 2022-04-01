Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 676 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $105.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.33 and a 200-day moving average of $103.78. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $79.81 and a 52-week high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.90 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HZNP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 7,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.57, for a total transaction of $795,265.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,053 shares of company stock valued at $25,240,844 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.