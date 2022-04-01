Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 920 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Sysco by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Sysco by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $81.65 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $89.22. The company has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.69%.

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $186,047.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Chris Jasper sold 9,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $755,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,513,621 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

