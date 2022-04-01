Highlander Partners L.P. Acquires Shares of 40,000 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Highlander Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,000. Intel accounts for 2.5% of Highlander Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Intel by 0.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Intel by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in Intel by 20.0% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in Intel by 569.8% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 172,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.11. The stock had a trading volume of 46,394,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,371,363. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.67. The stock has a market cap of $195.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Monday, February 21st. DZ Bank cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.71.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

