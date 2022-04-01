Highview Capital Management LLC DE Invests $245,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 407 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Netflix by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,417 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $18,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 127 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 378 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,354 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down previously from $450.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Macquarie lowered Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $615.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $540.94.

Shares of NFLX traded up $2.10 on Friday, reaching $376.69. 44,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,261,514. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $167.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $534.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $329.82 and a 52-week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.