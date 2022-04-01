Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
HIMX traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,016,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,935,044. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.15. Himax Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $17.30.
Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $451.90 million during the quarter. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 64.29%.
Himax Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Himax Technologies (HIMX)
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.