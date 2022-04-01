Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

HIMX traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,016,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,935,044. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.15. Himax Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $17.30.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $451.90 million during the quarter. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 64.29%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 241.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 5.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 27,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

