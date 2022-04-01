Hiscox’s (HSX) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.10) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HSX. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,027 ($13.45) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 830 ($10.87) to GBX 850 ($11.13) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.08) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.89) target price on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 983.67 ($12.89).

Shares of LON HSX opened at GBX 986.80 ($12.93) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of £3.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 937.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 890.56. Hiscox has a 1 year low of GBX 763.60 ($10.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,002 ($13.13).

In other Hiscox news, insider Joanne Musselle bought 18,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 793 ($10.39) per share, with a total value of £149,559.80 ($195,912.76).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

