Hive Price Tops $1.21 on Major Exchanges (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 1st. Hive has a total market capitalization of $483.01 million and approximately $29.01 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hive has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar. One Hive coin can now be bought for $1.21 or 0.00002615 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hive alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000161 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000529 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003417 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000226 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 398,239,167 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hive is hive.io. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.