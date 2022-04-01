Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HEP. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Holly Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet cut Holly Energy Partners from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Holly Energy Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Holly Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $23.69.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $118.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.37 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 43.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at about $330,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 22.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 225,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 40,932 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at about $651,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 1.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 153,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

