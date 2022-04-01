Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.44.

FIXX opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. Homology Medicines has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $9.83. The company has a market cap of $174.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.78.

Homology Medicines ( NASDAQ:FIXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 281.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that Homology Medicines will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXX. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 72.7% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,650,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,418 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Homology Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $3,520,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 399,702 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 604.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 192,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 187,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

