Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.400-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.40 billion-$36.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.17 billion.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $229.43.

NASDAQ HON opened at $194.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.40. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $174.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 49.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,659,440,000 after acquiring an additional 165,235 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 5.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 241,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,025 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

