Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Short Interest Down 16.8% in March

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the February 28th total of 4,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Hookipa Pharma from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Hookipa Pharma from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.93.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.26. 28,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,693,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. Hookipa Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $59.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.23.

Hookipa Pharma ( NASDAQ:HOOK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 65.28% and a negative net margin of 410.15%. The company had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the third quarter worth $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the third quarter worth $70,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the third quarter worth $71,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 573.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 13,939 shares during the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

