Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Receives $132.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HZNP. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,339,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,759. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.78. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52-week low of $83.42 and a 52-week high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.90 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.66%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $9,185,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 26,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,869,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 311,053 shares of company stock valued at $30,503,844. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth $998,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at $250,526,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at $1,057,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public (Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.