Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.80

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.80 and last traded at $22.79, with a volume of 86152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWNK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens raised their price objective on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.88.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.93 and a 200 day moving average of $19.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $297.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,829,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,569,000 after acquiring an additional 917,894 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 1.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,738,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,680,000 after acquiring an additional 82,499 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 50.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,238,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,607 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,570,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,497,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,419,000 after acquiring an additional 607,965 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

