Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Up 5% on Analyst Upgrade

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5% on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $51.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Huazhu Group traded as high as $34.70 and last traded at $34.34. 112,538 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,183,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.70.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HTHT. Zacks Investment Research cut Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huazhu Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,278,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Huazhu Group by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Huazhu Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Huazhu Group by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Huazhu Group by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.45 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.48 and a 200-day moving average of $40.96.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.55). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

