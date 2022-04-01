Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HUBB. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hubbell from $207.00 to $198.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $204.50.

Get Hubbell alerts:

HUBB stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $184.96. 837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,024. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $170.76 and a fifty-two week high of $212.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.18.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $1,887,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $213,952.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 12.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell (Get Rating)

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.