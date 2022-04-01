Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $27.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 693.92, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.91. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.44). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $240.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently 2,500.63%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HPP. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.2% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 370,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,728,000 after buying an additional 27,909 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 58.4% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares during the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $797,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 374,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after acquiring an additional 64,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

