Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Bought by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 93.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,515,867,000 after acquiring an additional 626,652 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 411.2% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,170,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418,848 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,590,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,008,129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,466 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,615,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $628,791,000 after acquiring an additional 69,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,044,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,287,000 after buying an additional 279,480 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana stock traded up $5.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $440.84. The company had a trading volume of 9,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,651. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $424.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $427.80. The stock has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.35%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.36.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

