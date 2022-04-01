Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.40.

A number of analysts have commented on HBAN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

In related news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $54,401.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,885 shares of company stock worth $696,713. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBAN stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.77. 72,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,932,297. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.59%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

