Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,823 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.21. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $128,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,885 shares of company stock valued at $696,713 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

